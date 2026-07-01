Promoted Hull sell Pandur and Shehu to satisfy financial rules

LONDON, July 1 : Newly-promoted Hull City confirmed the sale of Albanian midfielder Aidon Shehu on Wednesday, a day after selling goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, in order to avoid a breach of Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules and a possible points deduction.

Shehu joined Panathinaikos for a reported 2.5 million pounds ($3.32 million) while Pandur joined Rangers on Tuesday for six million.

Hull were promoted to the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final but were facing the prospect of starting the season on negative points.

That victory guaranteed the club a windfall of around 200 million pounds but Hull were in danger of exceeding the maximum 39-million-pound loss over a three-year period allowed under the English Football League's PSR rules.

The accounting period ended on June 30.

Importantly for Hull in satisfying the PSR rules, both players were sold for a profit with the highly-rated Pandur having cost 1.5 million pounds from Fortuna Sittard in 2024 while Shehu joined from Southend United for a nominal fee.

Because of the PSR restrictions, Hull have so far made no new signings as they prepare for life back in the top flight for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

Hull kick off the season against Manchester United on August 22.

The current PSR rules are being phased out in favour of a squad cost ratio system which allows clubs to spend 85 per cent of their income on the playing squad.

($1 = 0.7539 pounds)