Promoted Leeds sign German midfielder Stach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen - PreZero Arena, Hoffenheim, Germany - September 14, 2024 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Anton Stach after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

22 Jul 2025 05:26PM
Leeds United have signed Germany midfielder Anton Stach from TSG Hoffenheim on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday as they continue to strengthen the squad for their return to the top flight.

British media reported that the transfer fee was around 17.4 million pounds ($23.5 million).

The 26-year-old, who has two international caps, joined Hoffenheim in 2023, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 71 appearances.

"My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League," Stach said in a statement.

Leeds start their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on August 18.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

Source: Reuters
