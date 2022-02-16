Proteas' Elgar wary of depleted New Zealand ahead of first test

Captain Dean Elgar will not be lowering his guard as he takes South Africa into Thursday's first test against New Zealand in Christchurch despite the home side missing captain Kane Williamson as well as Ross Taylor and Trent Boult.

Williamson has been sidelined by an elbow injury and fellow batsman Taylor is also out of the two-match series, while Boult is expected to return for the second test starting on Feb. 25.

"We respect the New Zealand side ... they've had success even with the guys not around, they've had success with the current players that they have and we know they're an extremely dangerous side in their conditions," said Elgar.

"We need to be mindful of that, we need to respect where we are as a side and where they are as a side but we also need to focus and control what we can control.

"They're playing test cricket for their country so they know what they're doing when it comes to their skill."

New Zealand will be led by vice captain Tom Latham as the Black Caps look to secure a first test series victory over the Proteas.

The New Zealanders have only managed to win four tests against South Africa in 45 meetings since 1932, but Latham will be trying to keep his players' minds off the country's poor record against their opponents.

"For us that's not necessarily the focus. It's the process of actually how we get there and if we do play well then hopefully all that stuff takes care of itself," he said.

"The boys have had a little bit of a break from test cricket over the last couple of weeks and we're really looking forward to getting stuck into the series.

"South Africa are coming in off the back of a great series win against India not long ago so they'll certainly be a great side."

