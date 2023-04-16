Logo
Sport

Protesters delay start of Britain's Grand National horse race
Sport

Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 An animal rights activist is apprehended by police officers at Aintree Racecourse as the start of the 17:15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is delayed REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 An animal rights activist is apprehended by police officers at Aintree Racecourse as the start of the 17:15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is delayed REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 A animal rights activist is detained by the police at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 A animal rights activist is detained by the police at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 Animal rights activists hold banners at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
16 Apr 2023 12:17AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 12:24AM)
LONDON :The start of the annual Grand National horse race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain's racing calendar, was delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters made their way on to the course at Aintree, clinging on to the fences before they were dragged away by police.

Officers were seen detaining some protesters in pink tops by the side of the course while a few managed to race on to the more than 2 mile course to cling on to some of the 30 fences.

The starter and the jockeys then appeared to be preparing for the start of the race, drawing a huge roar from the crowd.

Police had earlier on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Source: Reuters

