Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested

Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 An animal rights activist is apprehended by police officers at Aintree Racecourse as the start of the 17:15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is delayed REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 An animal rights activist is apprehended by police officers at Aintree Racecourse as the start of the 17:15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is delayed REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 A animal rights activist is detained by the police at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 A animal rights activist is detained by the police at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Protesters delay UK's Grand National horse race, 118 arrested
Horse Racing - Grand National Festival 2023 - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain - April 15, 2023 Animal rights activists hold banners at Aintree Racecourse REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
16 Apr 2023 12:17AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 03:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England :The start of the annual Grand National horse race was briefly delayed on Saturday after a large group of animal rights protesters forced their way into the Aintree grounds to disrupt one of the highest-profile sporting events in Britain.

Police said they had arrested 118 people on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and causing public nuisance after protesters sought to scale the perimeter fence and access the track to prevent the 40 horses from starting the race.

Officers were seen pinning some protesters in pink tops to the ground while others were pulled from ladders. Television footage showed a few protesters making it on to the track and trying to attach themselves to a fence, before being dragged away by officers.

The race eventually started 14 minutes after its scheduled time of 1615 GMT, with the arrival of the jockeys prompting a huge roar from the vast crowd.

"Just after 5pm a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry to the course," Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said. "The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing thanks to our planning and the work of my officers.

"I can confirm a total of 118 people have been arrested today."

Animal rights protesters say the Grand National exploits animals for entertainment and can lead to the death of horses. The BBC said three horses had died at the 2023 meeting in total.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.