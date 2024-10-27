Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid

MADRID : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he was proud of his players after they earned a stunning 4-0 win at Real Madrid on Saturday, handing their bitter rivals their first defeat in 42 LaLiga games and grabbing Barca their first Clasico triumph since March 2023.

Flick said that he was delighted with a victory that wrapped Barca's remarkable week beating two European powerhouses in commanding fashion as they also thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy... We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud," Flick, who has been living an outstanding start at the helm of the Catalonia giants with 10 wins from 11 LaLiga games, told a press conference.

Despite Real dominating proceedings early, Robert Lewandowski scored a quick-fire second-half double to set the leaders on course for a 4-0 thrashing, before Lamine Yamal and captain Raphinha wrapped up a comfortable win late on at a stunned Bernabeu.

"We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that's why the game changed," Flick said.

"The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players.

"I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward."

Barca stretched their LaLiga lead at the top with 30 points, six above Real and nine above third-placed Villarreal.