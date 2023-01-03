Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach

Proudfoot leaves position as England forwards coach

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Nations Cup - England Training - The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington, Britain - December 5, 2020 England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot plays football during training Pool via REUTERS/Alex Davidson

03 Jan 2023 02:11AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 02:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Matt Proudfoot has left his position as England’s forwards coach, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

RFU said Proudfoot agreed to step down after three years under former head coach Eddie Jones, who was sacked after an internal review of the team's November international series.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the team for the last three years," Proudfoot said.

RFU also confirmed that Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry have left the England coaching team.

Steve Borthwick was named last month as Jones's replacement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.