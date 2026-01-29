PSG and Newcastle United face playoffs after Champions League draw

PARIS, Jan 28 : Holders Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United were forced into the Champions League playoff round after a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes in Wednesday's final round of the league phase left both outside of direct qualification for the last 16.

PSG went ahead early through Vitinha’s low finish, only for Newcastle to level just before halftime when Joe Willock headed in, putting both teams on 14 points and outside the top eight.

A year after navigating the playoffs on their way to lifting the trophy, PSG will again go through the extra knockout round and will be drawn to face either Qarabag or fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in next month’s two-legged tie.

Newcastle, who finished 12th, one place behind PSG, will be paired with the remaining team — Qarabag if PSG draw Monaco, and vice versa.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The hosts had an early opportunity to seize control when Lewis Miley was penalised for handball, only for Ousmane Dembele to see his penalty saved by Nick Pope, as PSG controlled large spells of the opening period.

Luis Enrique turned to his bench after the break in search of a winner yet while PSG enjoyed the bulk of possession, Newcastle stayed compact and carried a threat on the break, with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes testing Matvey Safonov.

“It’s hard to swallow, we did everything to win the game and finish in the top eight but once again we failed to convert our chances. Now let’s see who we will face," PSG midfielder Vitinha said.

“I’m happy with what the team showed even if the result is not what we wanted. We played a big game against a very tough team."

Dembele's miss on the penalty, which was turned away by Pope, did not stem the flow as PSG kept coming and made the pressure count in the eighth minute when Vitinha drilled a sharp, low strike from the edge of the box that skidded past the keeper.

There was a blow for the hosts midway through the half when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off with an ankle injury, with Desire Doue taking his place.

Newcastle weathered the storm and found their moment just before the interval, Willock rising to nod in from Dan Burn’s flick to level on the stroke of halftime.

Looking to shake things up at the front, Luis Enrique replaced Bradley Barcola with Goncalo Ramos, who scored six of his last 10 goals after the 90th minute but while PSG dominated possession, the visitors continued to threaten with Gordon’s dipping shot being palmed away by Safonov.

Eddie Howe’s side were also compact in defence and dangerous on the break through Gordon and fellow substitute Harvey Barnes, who was denied from close range by Safonov in the 86th minute and just missed the target two minutes later.