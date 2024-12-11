Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG beat Salzburg 3-0 to revitalise Champions League campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG beat Salzburg 3-0 to revitalise Champions League campaign

PSG beat Salzburg 3-0 to revitalise Champions League campaign
Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Paris St Germain - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - December 10, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scores their first goal REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
PSG beat Salzburg 3-0 to revitalise Champions League campaign
Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Salzburg v Paris St Germain - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - December 10, 2024 Paris St Germain's Vitinha celebrates with Marquinhos and teammates after Nuno Mendes scored their second goal REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
11 Dec 2024 06:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZALSBURG, Austria : A fine finish from Goncalo Ramos, a goal from Nuno Mendes and a late strike from Desire Doue gave Paris St Germain a vital Champions League victory, as they beat RB Salzburg 3-0 on Tuesday to move into the playoff spots.

Luis Enrique's side looked sharp in the first half and went close through Lee Kang-in, Achraf Hakimi and Bradley Barcola, but goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was equal to the task. It was Hakimi, however, who set up Ramos for the opener on the half-hour mark.

The Parisians looked dangerous in the second half as the home side struggled to find their feet, and Mendes doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute with a thunderous left-footed shot from Doue's pass, before the Frenchman added the icing on the cake with a third five minutes from time.

PSG, who have made a terrible start to their Champions League campaign, now sit 24th in the standings just inside the playoff positions, with seven points from six games, while Salzburg are 32nd.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement