PSG beat Salzburg 3-0 to revitalise Champions League campaign

ZALSBURG, Austria : A fine finish from Goncalo Ramos, a goal from Nuno Mendes and a late strike from Desire Doue gave Paris St Germain a vital Champions League victory, as they beat RB Salzburg 3-0 on Tuesday to move into the playoff spots.

Luis Enrique's side looked sharp in the first half and went close through Lee Kang-in, Achraf Hakimi and Bradley Barcola, but goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was equal to the task. It was Hakimi, however, who set up Ramos for the opener on the half-hour mark.

The Parisians looked dangerous in the second half as the home side struggled to find their feet, and Mendes doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute with a thunderous left-footed shot from Doue's pass, before the Frenchman added the icing on the cake with a third five minutes from time.

PSG, who have made a terrible start to their Champions League campaign, now sit 24th in the standings just inside the playoff positions, with seven points from six games, while Salzburg are 32nd.