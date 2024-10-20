Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot

PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2024 RC Strasbourg's Diego Moreira in action with Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu and Joao Neves REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2024 Paris St Germain's Vitinha, Lee Kang-in and Fabian Ruiz react after the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with RC Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2024 Paris St Germain's Milan Skriniar in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 19, 2024 Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
20 Oct 2024 05:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Goals from Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in helped Paris St. Germain to thrash Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG are level on 20 points with AS Monaco at the top of the standings after eight matches, while Strasbourg are seventh with 10 points.

PSG midfielder Mayulu broke the deadlock after finding himself unmarked in the box and unleashing a powerful shot that soared into the roof of the net after 18 minutes.

Asensio extended the lead just two minutes after the break, deftly kneeing in a rebound from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who had parried Desire Doue’s attempt.

While PSG dominated the match, Strasbourg seized their opportunity when Sekou Mara reduced the deficit in the 58th minute.

PSG extended their lead when Barcola scored the team's third goal in the 66th minute, and Kang-in added a fourth in stoppage time. Pape Daouda Diong responded for Strasbourg two minutes later with the last goal of the night.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement