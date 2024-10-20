PSG beat Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot

PARIS : Goals from Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-in helped Paris St. Germain to thrash Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG are level on 20 points with AS Monaco at the top of the standings after eight matches, while Strasbourg are seventh with 10 points.

PSG midfielder Mayulu broke the deadlock after finding himself unmarked in the box and unleashing a powerful shot that soared into the roof of the net after 18 minutes.

Asensio extended the lead just two minutes after the break, deftly kneeing in a rebound from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who had parried Desire Doue’s attempt.

While PSG dominated the match, Strasbourg seized their opportunity when Sekou Mara reduced the deficit in the 58th minute.

PSG extended their lead when Barcola scored the team's third goal in the 66th minute, and Kang-in added a fourth in stoppage time. Pape Daouda Diong responded for Strasbourg two minutes later with the last goal of the night.