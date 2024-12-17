PSG boss Enrique banks on internal competition to prevent complacency

Paris St Germain are top of the Ligue 1 standings and manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that he is focused on creating tough competition within the team to keep players on their toes.

PSG, who are unbeaten in the league this season and are leading the standings with 37 points, will face third-placed AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique said it was "utopian" to have options in one position but for PSG's growth, it is important for players not to know whether they will play or not and be prepared to get replaced.

"I would like to have two players in each position who are starters, and for there to be real competition. I've got that with the three goalkeepers, and they're ready to play," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game at Monaco.

"With the outfield players, we sometimes lose players. For me, the basis for growing as a team is above all this idea that the players don't know whether they're going to play or not.

"If they relax a little too much, someone else can play in their place. It's for the benefit of the team. That's the way I'm going to go."

Luis Enrique said Monaco, who have won four of their last five games, are PSG's direct rivals this season.

"Monaco have a very high level... players who unbalance a lot, it's a bit the same profile as Olympique Lyonnais. Defensively, Monaco have improved," the Spaniard said.

"They are a very tough team to play against. We will need a very good version of our team. We are used to being up to the task in these games."