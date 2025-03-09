PSG boss Luis Enrique hopeful of Champions League comeback after Rennes win

Paris St Germain have nothing to lose in their Champions League clash at Liverpool, making them dangerous opponents as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit, coach Luis Enrique said after Saturday's 4-1 win at Stade Rennais.

PSG remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season after clinching their sixth successive league victory for a provisional 16-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Luis Enrique said the win at Roazhon Park would lift his team's spirits ahead of Tuesday's game against Premier League leaders Liverpool after the disappointing home defeat in the first leg.

"I think we'll be in the best possible shape for the Liverpool game. We've got nothing to lose. Our only objective is victory and that's what we're going for," the Spaniard told reporters.

"Football allows for surprises; it is true that we were down and sad after the (first-leg) game but as we have analysed the game and after beating Rennes, which is a difficult team, it makes us hopeful.

"I repeat, we have nothing to lose, which makes us a more dangerous team than we usually are."

Luis Enrique also placed his trust in PSG's tactical versatility and praised his players' strength of mind in their quest for titles this season.

"I have to emphasise the mentality of my players, that all of them, whether they play or not, are competitive and want to fight for everything. It's a pleasure for me to coach them," he said.

"Our strength as a team is that we don't just limit ourselves to one role, we are very good at having the ball in the opposition half but we are also good going deep with the opposition pressing; I like the balance in the team."

PSG host Marseille in Ligue 1 next weekend, after their trip to Liverpool.