PSG boss Luis Enrique hoping to make history after signing contract extension

Luis Enrique was delighted to have been given a two-year extension with Paris St Germain as he wants to make history with the French champions.

The Spaniard, who arrived at PSG in 2023, expressed his gratitude for the trust the club has placed in him and said he is motivated to leave a legacy in Paris.

"From day one the club has put everything at our disposal and the support only makes me want to continue working and improving, we want to make history here as a coaching staff," Luis Enrique told reporters following PSG's 4-1 win over Monaco on Friday.

"I don't know how long I'll be here, when you feel comfortable where you are and you feel the trust of those around you, why set limits for yourself.

"I am very happy for that support, I hope to repay it with hard work, I don't know if with results."

Luis Enrique denied that PSG's convincing victory, which keeps them unbeaten in Ligue 1 with a 13-point lead at the top of the standings, was the best of their season so far and said it was difficult despite the scoreline.

"I don't think we had our best game, I didn't like the last 10-15 minutes, we didn't take the ball away from Monaco and we had some difficulties," he said.

"The first half was very even, it was difficult to put pressure on them. In the second half we were able to do more damage and in the end we deserved the victory but it was very difficult as always against Monaco."

PSG will now turn their attention to the Champions League knockout playoffs, where they face Ligue 1 side Brest on Tuesday.

While a slow start to their European campaign meant the Parisians missed out on securing an automatic spot in the last 16, the coach said the struggles had strengthened the team in their quest for a coveted first Champions League title.

"We've been through it all, all those delicate moments where only our fans believed in us are wonderful right now because they have given us maturity in a young team," Luis Enrique said.

"We will never stop fighting. That is our goal this season: to fight until the last minute of every competition to try to make history."