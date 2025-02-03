PSG boss Luis Enrique lavishes praise on 'difference-maker' Dembele

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique is not surprised by Ousmane Dembele's recent form, saying on Monday that the French forward possess qualities that make him a difference maker in games.

Dembele scored successive hat-tricks last week when he helped PSG to a 4-1 away thrashing of German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League and a 5-2 Ligue 1 demolition of Brest.

The 27-year-old France international has now netted 25 times and provided 19 assists in 68 matches for the Parisian side since joining from LaLiga club Barcelona for a reported fee of around 50 million euros ($51.35 million) in August 2023.

"Dembele? A different player," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Tuesday's last 16 French Cup game at third-tier French side Le Mans. "Ousmane has always been a different player, whatever his position.

"He can dribble past two or three players, make decisive passes and score goals. Our objective with him has always been the same. He's a player who makes a difference...

"To be a PSG player, you have to be prepared for situations like that. That's why we consider it a team sport, and within the team, everything is easier to live with."

On the injury front, Luis Enrique said there was no serious concern over Joao Neves after the 20-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder received a knock to his right foot against Stuttgart.

"There's no injury, it's just the calendar and the intensity of the games that's meant he's been a bit tighter, but he doesn't have any major injuries. We just have to control the workload," the Spaniard said.

The former Barcelona boss also said he was happy with his side's quality, with the Ligue 1 transfer window set to close later on Monday.

PSG are first in the French top-flight, 10 points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille after 20 matches.

"I'm still satisfied. Sometimes you might think that there isn't room for everyone, but since last season we've improved the squad and we've achieved something that is vital, essential, namely competition," Luis Enrique said.

($1 = 0.9737 euros)