PSG boss Luis Enrique stresses caution ahead of Brest showdown

BREST, France : Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique dismissed any notion of over-confidence ahead of their Champions League clash at Brest on Tuesday, despite a recent dominant win against the Brittany side.

The first leg of the knockout phase playoff tie will take place in a sold-out venue in Guingamp, where Brest are hosting the match due to UEFA stadium regulations.

Luis Enrique is taking nothing for granted even though PSG thrashed Brest 5-2 less than two weeks ago in Ligue 1.

"They were one of the best teams in France last season," he told reporters on Monday. "Their reward was playing in the Champions League, and they qualified with impressive performances.

"In football terms, I don't know what will happen on Tuesday. We are all aware of the importance of this match and what it means for the club.

"The best-playing team doesn't always win. Brest can score goals against us, and we want to play as well as possible and prepare in the best way."

Luis Enrique made it clear that PSG must approach the clash with full focus due to the unpredictability of knockout stages, with the return leg at Parc des Princes on Feb, 19.

"We are aware that this is a different two-legged tie because it’s between two French clubs, and only one will go through. We are favourites, but football is full of surprises," he said.

"The Champions League is an important competition for us. It’s two matches of 90 minutes. We have to win, we have no choice. We are focused on trying to win."

The 54-year-old Spaniard also highlighted winger Ousmane Dembele as a key player for the match.

"He is brilliant at finding space and finishing in one touch. It’s great to be part of a team where these qualities come together."