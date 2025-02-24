PSG boss wants smarter game management after nervy finish to win at Lyon

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique did not like the closing stages of their thrilling 3-2 win at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday after his side conceded a stoppage-time goal that brought late drama.

PSG extended their winning run to eight games in all competitions and reached 59 points in Ligue 1 to stretch their lead to 13 points over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

While the Spaniard praised his team for another dominant performance, he acknowledged they lost control of the match against sixth-placed Lyon after twice taking a two-goal lead, having to defend their advantage until the very end.

"The second half started with good intensity, we scored two goals, but there were two important moments where we continued to speed up the play and go for goals," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"When you play too much with your heart, your head stops working, and with a two-goal advantage you have to control the game. When there is a team that already have it lost, there are risks.

"The game got complicated at the end and in the last few minutes there was a feeling of defending by overloading which, in my opinion, is not the best way to defend."

Off the back of a 10-0 aggregate win over Brest in the Champions League playoffs in midweek, Luis Enrique again praised the mentality of his team, who have not lost since November.

"Our idea has been to play attacking football from the start. We look for players to offer fans not only victories and titles but also an attractive way of playing," he said.

"Today the team has continued to improve,. In terms of personality the team has grown in a match that became tense, the second half was wonderful in terms of emotional and physical control.

"The match went crazy and when you're winning you can't go crazy but I think the team grew again today in personality and character."

PSG next visit fourth-tier Stade Briochin in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.