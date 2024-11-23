PSG boss warns Ligue 1 streak not enough to win Champions League

Paris St Germain maintained their unbeaten record in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 win over Toulouse on Friday, but coach Luis Enrique is wary of his side's level ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

PSG are one of three teams in Europe's top five to remain unbeaten this season, along with Bundesliga leaders Bayern and Serie A sixth-placed Juventus, and while Luis Enrique recognises the quality of his players, he knows that their good run alone will not be enough to win the Champions League.

"I think that we have numbers in Ligue 1 that are in line with our quality and in the Champions League we are far from our level. It's not logical," the manager told a press conference.

"It is clear that we have to improve our effectiveness, there is no doubt about it... A competition like the Champions League is different, is short, fewer games, it does not reward regularity, it rewards being good at the right moments.

"However, I think it's important to go into a Champions League match having won. It's not that it's decisive, but it's more positive," the coach added.

Goals from Lucas Beraldo, Vitinha and Joao Neves saw the French top flight leaders crush their visitors, with the coach full of praise for the latter's performance.

"Joao played the first half as a pivot, which is his usual position. In the second half we made more use of his ability to bring the ball out from the back in a more delayed position. I think he was very good.

"Clearly when a midfielder scores the goal and it's something we insist on, well it seems to bring out his game more. I'm more satisfied. In the second half I liked him."

PSG have 32 points, six ahead of second-placed AS Monaco. They will visit Bayern on Tuesday, before taking on Nantes four days later.