PSG close in on league title with 3-1 win over Marseille

PARIS : Paris St Germain took another big step towards the Ligue 1 crown with a 3-1 home win over second-placed Olympique de Marseille on Sunday to extend their lead at the top to 19 points.

PSG are unbeaten in the league and cruising towards the title with 68 points from 26 games and eight rounds remaining.

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock after 17 minutes, racing onto a through ball before slotting home and just before the break Nuno Mendes doubled the lead with a close-range finish.

Marseille got themselves back in the game six minutes into the second half when Adrien Rabiot capitalised on a poor pass out of defence and set up Amine Gouiri, who made no mistake.

PSG went looking for a third goal and it came when Marseille defender Pol Lirola put the ball in his own net in the 76th as he tried to clear Achraf Hakimi's cross into the box.