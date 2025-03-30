PSG close in on Ligue 1 title with 6-1 rout of Saint-Etienne

SAINT-ETIENNE, France :Paris St Germain all but wrapped up the Ligue 1 title without losing a game after they beat St Etienne 6-1 away on Saturday helped by Desire Doue's double to open up a 22-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille with seven games left.

PSG will clinch a fourth successive Ligue 1 crown later on Saturday if AS Monaco and Nice, both 24 points adrift, draw.

The hosts took a surprise early lead through Lucas Stassin's header, but PSG levelled before the break when Goncalo Ramos scored from the spot after being fouled by Florian Tardieu.

The visitors dominated the second half, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia firing home five minutes in before Doue got their third three minutes later from Bradley Barcola's assist.

PSG continued to attack and Joao Neves added a fourth in the 62nd minute before Doue scored his second four minutes later.

"The first half wasn't good for us. We conceded a goal quickly, but the most important thing is that we managed to pull ourselves together in the second half and come away with the win," Doue said.

"I'm very happy with what's happening. It's the beginning of great things, at least I hope so. I'm going to continue working, to always have that desire to play and to do my best for the team," the 19-year-old forward added.

Saint-Etienne, second from bottom in the standings and on the brink of relegation, thought they could pull a goal back when Nuno Mendes collided with Lucas Stassin in the box, but the penalty was overturned after a VAR review.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye, on for Ramos, completed the rout with the sixth goal of the night shortly before the final whistle.

"It's a very good win and a good example of how to win in football: you have to run, be at a high level and have a good attitude," PSG coach Luis Enrique said.