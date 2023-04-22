PSG close in on title as Mbappe double sinks Angers

PARIS : Paris St Germain moved a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title when Kylian Mbappe's double earned them a 2-1 victory at bottom side Angers on Friday.

France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left, extending the French champions' lead to 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Third-placed RC Lens, who are one point further adrift, host fourth-placed Monaco on Saturday.

Angers, on 14 points, will be relegated to Ligue 2 if Nantes and Stade Brestois win their games on Sunday and AJ Auxerre avoid defeat on Saturday.

Angers, who have now won only three of 32 matches in Ligue 1 this season, were up against it from the start and Mbappe quickly made sure there would be no deviation from the script.

After fluffing a volley, he regained control of the ball before slotting it past Paul Bernardoni in the ninth minute.

Mbappe then collected a through ball from Lionel Messi and doubled the advantage with a clinical finish on 26 minutes.

Messi went close to adding another seven minutes from the interval, but Bernardoni parried the Argentine's attempt from just outside the box.

Sada Thioub reduced the arrears with a close-range effort four minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for a team almost certain to be relegated.