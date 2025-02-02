PSG coach Enrique hails Dembele after two hat-tricks in a row

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for Ousmane Dembele after the forward scored his second hat-trick of the week in Saturday's 5-2 win at Brest.

Dembele also netted three goals in Wednesday's 4-1 win at VfB Stuttgart, which ensured a Champions League playoff spot for PSG.

"Ousmane can become the player he wants to be. If he remains confident in front of goal, he has no equal. He can score in any position, even with his head. He's a phenomenal player," Luis Enrique told beIN Sports.

"I think it's wonderful when you have a player like Ousmane in such good form, and I think all the players put in a great performance today."

Despite PSG dominating possession and clinching victory by three goals, Luis Enrique said the visitors faced a difficult contest before Goncalo Ramos netted a late brace at Brest, who have also progressed to the Champions League playoffs.

"It was a match between two Champions League teams. And I think it was difficult, it's always difficult to play against Brest," the coach said.

"They put in a lot of crosses and are often dangerous. But we're very happy because we played a good game... we still have some work to do, but we're happy."

PSG, who have not lost a league game since May 2024, host Monaco on Friday.