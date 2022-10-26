PSG coach Galtier in paradise as Messi and co turn on the style

PARIS : Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Messi scored twice, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target in the 7-2 win that ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

Argentine Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation.

"I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that's very important," Galtier said. "I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important.

"It's very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it's paradise."

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar's dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times.

"I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight," PSG midfielder Vitinha said. "We're all impressed, because they do things that others can't. It's really a privilege."