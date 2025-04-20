PSG continue unbeaten league season with 2-1 win over Le Havre

PARIS :Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain continued their quest to become the only team in the French top flight to remain unbeaten throughout a season with a routine 2-1 home win over Le Havre on Saturday.

PSG manager Luis Enrique, with the title win wrapped up two weeks ago, made nine changes from the side which advanced to the Champions League semi-finals in midweek despite losing the second leg against Aston Villa.

The hosts took the lead in the eighth minute when Bradley Barcola rolled a pass into the box to Desire Doue whose control took him past his marker before he hit a shot that took a deflection on its way to the net.

Le Havre were completely outplayed in the first half and will have been relieved to go into the break just one goal down but PSG doubled their lead five minutes after the interval.

After some intricate close passing around the opposition area, Senny Mayulu dinked the ball over onrushing keeper Mathieu Gorgelin leaving Goncalo Ramos with the simplest of tap-ins from close range.

The visitors pulled one goal back on the hour mark through Issa Soumare's header from a corner kick move but were unable to muster another chance on target as treble-chasing PSG earned their 10th consecutive league win.

PSG increased their advantage over AS Monaco to 24 points, while Le Havre remain 16th in the standings, the relegation playoff spot, on 27 points, three ahead of Saint-Etienne who host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.