PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win

LONDON, March 17 : Defending champions Paris St Germain laid down the gauntlet for European challengers on Tuesday, playing with Gallic brio to humble Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, for a crushing 8-2 aggregate last-16 victory in the Champions League.

It took less than six minutes for first-leg substitute hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to add a third goal to his tally in the tie, pouncing on an all too familiar Chelsea defensive blunder, this time by Mamadou Sarr.

Seven minutes later Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 on the night for the visitors with a fine finish to a PSG counter-attack and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the 62nd minute.

The home side rounded off a miserable night playing the last five minutes with 10 men after defender Trevoh Chalobah was carried off injured.

PSG will meet either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals next month.