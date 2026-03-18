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PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
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PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win

PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Liam Delap look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr REUTERS/David Klein
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez looks dejected after Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
18 Mar 2026 05:56AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 05:59AM)
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LONDON, March 17 : Defending champions Paris St Germain laid down the gauntlet for European challengers on Tuesday, playing with Gallic brio to humble Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, for a crushing 8-2 aggregate last-16 victory in the Champions League.

It took less than six minutes for first-leg substitute hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to add a third goal to his tally in the tie, pouncing on an all too familiar Chelsea defensive blunder, this time by Mamadou Sarr.

Seven minutes later Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 on the night for the visitors with a fine finish to a PSG counter-attack and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the 62nd minute.

The home side rounded off a miserable night playing the last five minutes with 10 men after defender Trevoh Chalobah was carried off injured.

PSG will meet either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals next month.

Source: Reuters
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