Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG defender Ramos still has 'four or five years' at top level
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG defender Ramos still has 'four or five years' at top level

PSG defender Ramos still has 'four or five years' at top level

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 23, 2022 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

12 Apr 2022 01:31PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 01:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain centre back Sergio Ramos said he wants to play at the highest level for another four or five years.

The 36-year-old arrived in July last year on a free transfer following 16 years at Real Madrid but has played only seven times for the Ligue 1 club due to calf problems.

The Spain international played the full 90 minutes for PSG for just the third time in last week's 6-1 thrashing of Clermont.

"I would like to play four to five more years at the top level and then have another experience," Ramos told Prime Video on Monday.

"Here, I have two years in Paris, we will try to do three, then one more, and then we will see. But as long as the body holds, I think I can keep my mind focused."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are on 71 points after 31 matches, 12 points ahead of Marseille.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us