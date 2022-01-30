Logo
PSG defender Ramos suffers muscle injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 23, 2022 Paris St Germain's Sergio Ramos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

30 Jan 2022 09:49PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 09:49PM)
Paris St Germain centre back Sergio Ramos has picked up a muscle injury ahead of Monday's French Cup last-16 match at home to Nice, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Spain international Ramos joined PSG in July last year on a free transfer after ending a 16-year run with Real Madrid but has played only five times this season for the Ligue 1 club.

PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-ahead-of-nice-psg-first-team-coupe-de-france that the 35-year-old will be rested after picking up a "low-grade muscle injury" in his right calf during Thursday's training session.

"We know whether there is an injury. It depends on how the player evolves from day-to-day," Pochettino told reporters on Sunday when asked for a time frame on Ramos' return.

"We cannot know how long he will be out before he can get back to training and then playing."

PSG are top of Ligue 1 on 53 points after 22 matches, 11 points above Nice.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

