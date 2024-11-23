Logo
PSG ease 3-0 past Toulouse
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Toulouse - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 22, 2024 Paris St Germain's Vitinha celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Toulouse - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 22, 2024 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique celebrates after the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
23 Nov 2024 06:08AM
PARIS : Leaders Paris St Germain beat Toulouse 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday as the Parisians remained unbeaten in their domestic campaign following goals by Joao Neves, Lucas Beraldo and Vitinha.

Neves put the hosts in front in the 35th minute with a volley from the edge of the area, netting a neat weighted pass from Achraf Hakimi low inside the left post.

Beraldo doubled the lead with first touch late in the second half, scoring from around the penalty spot after he landed a rebound, before substitute Vitinha sealed the win in stoppage time.

PSG top the French top flight with 32 points, six ahead of second-placed AS Monaco who beat Brest 3-2 earlier on Friday. Toulouse are 10th on 15 points.

Source: Reuters

