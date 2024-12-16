PSG extend lead with 3-1 win over Lyon in match marred by offensive chants

PARIS :Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain claimed a 3-1 home win over Olympique Lyonnais with early goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha plus a late strike from Goncalo Ramos on Sunday in a match that was temporarily suspended due to offensive chanting by fans.

PSG have 37 points after 15 matches, seven ahead of Olympique de Marseille in second. Lyon are fifth with 25 points.

The capital club opened the scoring after eight minutes when Desire Doue made a brilliant run and cut the ball back to Dembele, who slotted home with a composed finish.

The hosts doubled the lead after 14 minutes when Corentin Tolisso fouled Doue and Vitinha converted the penalty.

However, Lyon's Georges Mikautadze pulled one back five minutes before the break, latching onto a brilliant pass and calmly chipping into the net from inside the box.

Doue thought he had scored in the 52nd minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Moments later, the referee temporarily suspended play due to offensive and homophobic chanting by PSG supporters in the stands, which led to a warning being displayed on the stadium's screen.

"The match could be stopped or even lost for the club," the message stated.

PSG captain Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha approached the fans to urge them to stop, prompting loud booing before play eventually resumed after some minutes.

Ramos put the finishing touch to PSG’s victory with their third two minutes from time soon after being brought on as a substitute.