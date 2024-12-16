Logo
Sport

PSG extend lead at the top with 3-1 win over Lyon
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 15, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal with Joao Neves REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 15, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scores their third goal REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 15, 2024 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma clashes with Olympique Lyonnais' Moussa Niakhate and Ernest Nuamah REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 15, 2024 Paris St Germain's Vitinha scores their second goal REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - December 15, 2024 General view inside the stadium during half time REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
16 Dec 2024 05:59AM
PARIS : Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain claimed a 3-1 home win over Olympique Lyonnais with early goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha plus a late strike from Goncalo Ramos on Sunday.

PSG have 37 points after 15 matches, seven ahead of Olympique Marseille in second. Lyon are fifth with 25 points.

The capital club opened the scoring after eight minutes when Desire Doue made a brilliant run and cut the ball back to Dembele, who slotted home with a composed finish.

The hosts doubled the lead after 14 minutes when Corentin Tolisso fouled Doue and Vitinha converted the penalty.

However, Lyon's Georges Mikautadze pulled one back five minutes before the break, latching onto a brilliant pass and calmly chipping into the net from inside the box.

The second half lacked the same excitement but Ramos put the finishing touch to PSG’s victory with their third two minutes from time soon after being brought on as a substitute.

Source: Reuters

