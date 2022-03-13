PSG extend Ligue 1 lead as fans voice discontent

PARIS : Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to 15 points when they beat bottom side Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 at home on Sunday, but their latest Champions League failure still loomed large at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe, who was spared the boos of the fans, Neymar and Leandro Paredes found the back of the net to put PSG on 65 points from 28 games, four days after being knocked out of Europe's premier club competition by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

The PSG players were met by a cold reception from the crowd, with Neymar heavily booed as he took a free kick after the ultra fans had called for club president Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo to resign.

The result left Bordeaux on 22 points, four points from safety.

