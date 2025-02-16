PSG extend unbeaten run with win at Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France :Fabian Ruiz's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for Paris St Germain at Toulouse on Saturday, extending the visitors' unbeaten run as well as their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

The Parisians, who have not lost in the league all season, top the table with 56 points from 22 games, 10 clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, while Toulouse are 10th on 27.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lee Kang-In, Desire Doue and Lucas Hernandez all had chances to break the deadlock in the first half as Toulouse struggled to find their rhythm.

The visitors finally found the net seven minutes after the break when Willian Pacho's header hit the crossbar and the rebound fell to Fabian Ruiz, who slotted home from close range.

"On the wings, it was hard to find space. We wanted to keep possession, we had chances and in the end one goal was enough," said Ruiz.

"No matter where I am playing, what I want is to keep competing and do my best," he added.

PSG had several chances to extend their lead, going closest when Bradley Barcola's shot was brilliantly saved by substitute goalkeeper Kjetil Haug after Guillaume Restes was forced off through injury late in the first half.

The hosts struggled to create any real opportunities, but held firm at the back to deny PSG another goal.

"I always want more. I think the team was competitive and we played a very interesting match," PSG boss Luis Enrique said.

PSG are the fourth French top flight team to avoid defeat in their first 22 matches, but Luis Enrique said going the season unbeaten was not among their targets.

"The objective is to win the league, if we can achieve that, it's perfect. There is no objective to remain undefeated," he said.

PSG, who won the first leg of their Champions League tie against Brest 3-0 on Tuesday, will meet their French opponents again on Wednesday in the return.