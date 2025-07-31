Logo
Logo

Sport

PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final

PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain fans invade the pitch as one fan climbs on the goal after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain players hold the trophy up as their fans invade the pitch after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain fans invade the pitch after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain fans invade the pitch after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain fans invade the pitch after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
31 Jul 2025 11:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain have been fined after misconduct by their fans during the club's Champions League final win over Inter Milan in May, European soccer governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

The French champions, who thrashed Inter 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, were charged after a pitch invasion by supporters, the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, damage to property and the display of an inappropriate message.

Thousands of PSG fans flooded onto the field after the whistle to celebrate the club's first European Cup triumph, with a large number of supporters from behind the goal spilling onto the pitch, overwhelming stewards who struggled to keep control.

In total, PSG were fined 148,000 euros ($169,208.40), with the biggest penalty for the pitch invasion and use of pyrotechnics.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also issued a ban on PSG's away ticket sales for one UEFA match, suspended for two years.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement