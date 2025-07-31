PSG fined by UEFA for fan misconduct at Champions League final

Paris St Germain have been fined after misconduct by their fans during the club's Champions League final win over Inter Milan in May, European soccer governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

The French champions, who thrashed Inter 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, were charged after a pitch invasion by supporters, the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, damage to property and the display of an inappropriate message.

Thousands of PSG fans flooded onto the field after the whistle to celebrate the club's first European Cup triumph, with a large number of supporters from behind the goal spilling onto the pitch, overwhelming stewards who struggled to keep control.

In total, PSG were fined 148,000 euros ($169,208.40), with the biggest penalty for the pitch invasion and use of pyrotechnics.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also issued a ban on PSG's away ticket sales for one UEFA match, suspended for two years.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)