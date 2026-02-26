PSG have been toughened up for later stages of the Champions League - Luis Enrique

PARIS, Feb 26 : Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain have fought through a tougher schedule than any other side to reach the last 16 in this season’s competition, coach Luis Enrique said after they squeezed past Monaco on Wednesday.

PSG were held 2-2 at the Parc des Princes in the second leg of their knockout-round playoff but advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

Luis Enrique did not hide his disappointment with his team's performance, notably in the first half when they went a goal behind.

"Did I like what I saw? No, no, I didn't like it, but that's football," he said. "We had an incredible schedule during the group stage, then we continued with these playoffs against Monaco, they're a great team.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“That's the competition of the Champions League, you have to accept it. I think in the first half we were very imprecise, but in the second half we were in control, we scored both goals, it was the perfect result, but in the last few minutes we conceded that goal and it was dangerous at the end.

“But we're happy, we know that to win the Champions League you need competition and we're experts at that level."

PSG next face either Barcelona or Chelsea. That will be determined on Friday when the draw for the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made.

"If there's one team that has played against good teams and had the toughest group, it's clearly us,” Luis Enrique added.

PSG’s opponents included Atalanta, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur – all of whom are also through to the last 16.

“We're used to playing these kinds of matches against any team, and of course we can improve, but tonight we faced a very high-level opponent who demonstrated their individual and collective qualities.

"But next time it will be even easier, with Chelsea or Barca, right?” he joked.

“But if there's one team ready, it's ours."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)