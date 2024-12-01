PSG held to 1-1 draw at home by Nantes

PARIS : Paris Saint-Germain were held to a rare 1-1 home draw against underdogs Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday when an early goal from Achraf Hakimi was cancelled out by Matthis Abline.

The match had barely started when Goncalo Ramos flicked a cross into the box to Hakimi, who easily slotted the ball into the net, giving PSG a flying start after just two minutes.

However, underdog Nantes refused to give up against the league leaders, equalising seven minutes before the break with a goal from Abline.

PSG pressed hard for a late winner, driving Nantes into a resolute defensive stance, but the visitors held firm, weathering the storm.

PSG are still alone at the top with 33 points, seven points ahead of AS Monaco who play Marseille on Sunday, while Nantes are in 16th, the relegation play-off spot, with 11 points.