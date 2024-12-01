Logo
PSG held to 1-1 draw at home by Nantes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 30, 2024 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 30, 2024 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action with Nantes' Moses Simon REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 30, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with Nantes' Fabien Centonze REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 30, 2024 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action with Nantes' Johann Lepenant REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nantes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 30, 2024 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
01 Dec 2024 06:11AM
PARIS : Paris Saint-Germain were held to a rare 1-1 home draw against underdogs Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday when an early goal from Achraf Hakimi was cancelled out by Matthis Abline.

The match had barely started when Goncalo Ramos flicked a cross into the box to Hakimi, who easily slotted the ball into the net, giving PSG a flying start after just two minutes.

However, underdog Nantes refused to give up against the league leaders, equalising seven minutes before the break with a goal from Abline.

PSG pressed hard for a late winner, driving Nantes into a resolute defensive stance, but the visitors held firm, weathering the storm.

PSG are still alone at the top with 33 points, seven points ahead of AS Monaco who play Marseille on Sunday, while Nantes are in 16th, the relegation play-off spot, with 11 points.

Source: Reuters

