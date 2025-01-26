PSG held to 1-1 draw by Reims but move 10 points clear

PARIS :Paris St Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Stade de Reims on Saturday after Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike was cancelled out by Keito Nakamura's although they stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points.

PSG started brightly with Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos looking to open the scoring although Reims also threatened with Nakamura's shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as both sides created chances in a lively first half.

The hosts broke the deadlock two minutes after the break with a left-foot shot by Dembele assisted by new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first game under Luis Enrique.

Reims continued to press and Nakamura equalised in the 56th after a quick counter-attack by Marshall Munetsi.

The French champions failed to find a winner despite efforts by substitute Bradley Barcola and Vitinha in the dying minutes.

"It was a complicated game. Reims are a good team," said Kvaratskhelia. "We could have won, we had a lot of chances, but we have to keep working and the results will follow.

"It wasn't easy. We deserved the draw."

PSG next visit VfB Stuttgart in their final first phase game of the Champions League as they look to secure a playoff spot.

"Now we have to focus on Wednesday's game because we're playing every three days. We need to recover well," said defender Lucas Hernandez.

PSG enjoyed a 4-2 win over Manchester City in midweek in Europe's elite club competition,