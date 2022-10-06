Logo
Sport

PSG held to draw at Benfica in after Pereira own goal
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Benfica's Antonio Silva REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Benfica's Florentino REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Benfica coach Roger Schmidt REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Benfica v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - October 5, 2022 Benfica's Antonio Silva in action with Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
06 Oct 2022 05:34AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 05:53AM)
LISBON: Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday (Oct 5).

The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to head home but narrowly missed a cross by midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot following an assist by Neymar.

Neymar hit the woodwork in the 49th minute with a bicycle kick and had a long-range free kick saved by Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz came close to scoring a winner in the third minute of added time but his half-volley went narrowly above the bar.

PSG lead the group on seven points, level with second-placed Benfica, with Juventus third after earning their first three points with a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Haifa.

Source: Reuters

