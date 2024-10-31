Logo
PSG hit with partial stadium closure over homophobic chants
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Caen - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 12, 2018 Paris St Germain flags REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

31 Oct 2024 02:52PM
Paris St Germain will have to partially close a stand at their home stadium when they host Toulouse on Nov. 22 after being sanctioned over homophobic chanting during a match against Strasbourg earlier this month.

The disciplinary committee of the French football league's governing body (LFP) ruled on Wednesday that the Auteuil stand at Parc des Princes must be partially closed for one match, with the sanction taking effect from Nov. 5.

The LFP had earlier condemned the chants, with French sports minister Gil Averous announcing last week that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches might be suspended or halted completely if there are further incidents of homophobic chants or violence.

Leaders PSG host RC Lens on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

