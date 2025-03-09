PSG increase lead at the top with 4-1 win at Rennes

RENNES, France :Leaders Paris St Germain continued their domination of Ligue 1 with a 4-1 win away to Stade Rennais on Saturday, with substitute Ousmane Dembele scoring twice in added time as the visitors earned their sixth successive league victory.

PSG, unbeaten in the league this season, move to 65 points, 16 ahead of Olympique de Marseille who play Lens later on Saturday, while Rennes remain 11th in the standings on 29 points.

Luis Enrique made eight changes to the side which lost 1-0 to Liverpool midweek in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie, but the visitors completely dominated proceedings in the opening stages.

Despite all their possession, PSG failed to create any decent openings until Rennes keeper Brice Samba denied Goncalo Ramos but shortly afterwards Bradley Barcola put them ahead in the 27th minute.

After a quick free kick taken on the halfway line, Desire Doue rolled the ball forward into the path of Barcola who beat the offside trap and coolly slipped his shot past Samba.

The goal forced Rennes out of their shell, with Ludovic Blas putting a shot just wide of the post from a narrow angle and five minutes from the break Mohamed Meite rocked the crossbar with a header.

PSG were immediately on the front foot after the interval and doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Barcola crossed from the left and Ramos was there to guide the ball to the net from close range.

Rennes pulled one back just three minutes later from a corner, with Jeremy Jacquet flicking the ball on towards the back post where Lilian Brassier headed in and Rennes suddenly looked the better side.

Luis Enrique responded, sending on four of his big guns from the bench, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes charged with securing the win

Despite the changes, Rennes continued to have the upper hand, and Blas had an excellent chance to equalise after a one-two with Meite but fired his shot straight at the keeper.

Rennes hard work was all in vain, as first Dembele tapped in a pass from Achraf Hakimi and the forward then netted his 20th league goal of the season with a strike from the edge of the area to put a gloss on the scoreline.