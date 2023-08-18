Logo
Sport

PSG keeper Rico to leave hospital after riding accident
Sport

PSG keeper Rico to leave hospital after riding accident

18 Aug 2023 07:14PM
Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico will leave hospital on Friday after a riding accident resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries and being put in an induced coma, the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville said.

The incident happened when the Spaniard was hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in Southern Spain on May 28. Rico was immediately taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old came out of the induced coma on June 19 and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5.

Rico was on the bench for PSG in their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg the day before the accident and was given permission by the Ligue 1 club for the pilgrimage.

Source: Reuters

