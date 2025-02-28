PSG-Lille match a good rehearsal for Liverpool clash, says Luis Enrique

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain host Lille on Saturday in a match that could aid their preparations for next week's Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at home to Liverpool, manager Luis Enrique said on Friday.

Fourth-placed Lille, have played well in the Champions League this season with their high-pressing style and have also reached the last 16, where they face Borussia Dortmund, with standout wins over Atletico Madrid and holders Real Madrid.

"I think there are similar things between Lille and Liverpool, things particularly defensively that can come close. So it's a good match for us," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"Lille are a very good team. The team (PSG) is highly motivated to show that we can play against anyone ...

"The game is a big test for the players who want to play against Liverpool. It's a great rival (Lille) with a style of play and actions similar to those of Liverpool. If you're well prepared, there's no such thing as fatigue."

PSG have a hectic run of fixtures in March with five games in 16 days, including two Champions League meetings with Liverpool and Ligue 1 matches at lowly Stade Rennais and at home to second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who are 13 points back.

"It's very important at times like these to control the minutes and the intensity of these matches and not just the minutes of the matches but also what type of match has been played," Luis Enrique said.

"I think we're in good shape. We're spreading the minutes around really well, so I think that's great.

"We have all the players available, so that means I can choose from all of them and they're all ready. And that's something I'm delighted about."

The Spaniard said winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, signed from Napoli for 70 million euros ($72.84 million) last month, was integrating well with PSG's squad.

Kvaratskhelia has scored twice and recorded four assists in nine games across all competitions since joining the reigning French champions.

"Just like we did with (Lucas) Beraldo last year, we're giving him the information," Luis Enrique said.

"That will come with training and matches. When you recruit a player at this level, he's an intelligent player who knows how to adapt to the way the game is played.

"It seems to me that we give him a lot of room to adapt. We try to respect and make the most of his qualities."

