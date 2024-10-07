PSG lose top spot after 1-1 draw at Nice

NICE, France : Paris St Germain lost out on first place in Ligue 1 after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Nice on Sunday, with Luis Enrique's side now two points behind leaders AS Monaco.

Nice started brightly and created several chances as PSG struggled to find their rhythm. Home defender Ali Al-Abdi opened the scoring six minutes before halftime with a powerful shot after a corner that beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The visitors got back into the game when Ousmane Dembele, who returned to the side after being dropped for PSG's Champions League defeat at Arsenal in midweek, crossed for Nuno Mendes to equalise seven minutes after the break.

However, the capital side failed to find a winner as Nice held firm despite coming under late pressure, with efforts from Vitinha and Dembele kept out by goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.