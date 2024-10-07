Logo
Sport

PSG lose top spot after 1-1 draw at Nice
PSG lose top spot after 1-1 draw at Nice

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - October 6, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with OGC Nice's Jonathan Clauss REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - October 6, 2024 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes scores their first goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - October 6, 2024 Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho in action with OGC Nice's Mohamed-Ali Cho REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - October 6, 2024 OGC Nice's Youssoufa Moukoko in action with Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - October 6, 2024 Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho in action with OGC Nice's Hicham Boudaoui REUTERS/Manon Cruz
07 Oct 2024 05:25AM
NICE, France : Paris St Germain lost out on first place in Ligue 1 after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Nice on Sunday, with Luis Enrique's side now two points behind leaders AS Monaco.

Nice started brightly and created several chances as PSG struggled to find their rhythm. Home defender Ali Al-Abdi opened the scoring six minutes before halftime with a powerful shot after a corner that beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The visitors got back into the game when Ousmane Dembele, who returned to the side after being dropped for PSG's Champions League defeat at Arsenal in midweek, crossed for Nuno Mendes to equalise seven minutes after the break.

However, the capital side failed to find a winner as Nice held firm despite coming under late pressure, with efforts from Vitinha and Dembele kept out by goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Source: Reuters

