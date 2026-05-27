PSG manager Luis Enrique's proof of greatness comes in finals

PARIS, May 27 : Paris St Germain face Arsenal in the Champions League final on Saturday under the guidance of Luis Enrique, a coach who has spent the last decade building one of the most formidable records in modern football's biggest matches.

Luis Enrique has won 11 of the 12 one-off club finals he has managed, a sequence stretching across two eras, two football cultures and two versions of elite dominance.

Barcelona's galaxy of individual brilliance gave the Spaniard his first taste of European success and PSG’s collective storm carried him back there.

The way Luis Enrique won those finals is awe inspiring.

His teams do not merely survive finals. They tend to seize them early, bend them to their rhythm and force opponents into exhaustion. His Barca side overwhelmed Juventus 3-1 in the 2015 Champions League final to complete the treble.

Months later, they outlasted Sevilla 5-4 in a crazy UEFA Super Cup clash that was a monument to attacking excess.

There were Copa del Rey triumphs, a Club World Cup title against River Plate, and the sense his Barcelona team existed in permanent forward motion.

At PSG, the aesthetic has evolved.

This side is less ornamental, more aggressive without the ball, more willing to suffocate opponents through pressure and movement than through prolonged spells of possession alone.

Yet the signature tune remains the same: Luis Enrique's teams play finals as if they believe hesitation itself is fatal.

That mentality was visible in Munich last year when PSG dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final with a display of precision and pressure that felt less like a tense European decider than one heading for an inevitable conclusion.

CLUB WORLD CUP LOSS BLOTS RECORD

The only stain on Luis Enrique's one-off club finals record came weeks later in the Club World Cup, when PSG lost 3-0 to Chelsea.

But even that defeat was in exceptional circumstances at the end of an exhausting campaign in which PSG had gone all the way in every competition available to them, stretching a season of relentless intensity to its physical and emotional limits.

Rather than puncturing Luis Enrique’s aura, the loss almost reinforced it.

This season, Luis Enrique has managed to revive the stamina in a team that seemed to have run out of steam in the winter.

“If I had to throw myself off a bridge for him, I would do it without hesitation,” Ivan Rakitic, who at the time had been dropped from Barca's starting lineup, said in 2017.

“With just a look or a smile, he gives you the confidence necessary to succeed.”

Now comes another final, with Luis Enrique telling reporters Arsenal are the best team in the world without the ball and informing his players that they are the best with the ball.

PSG usually enjoy the majority of possession, while their transition game is arguably the most lethal.

For Arsenal, the challenge is as much psychological as technical or tactical. They face a team who have made finals feel routine under Luis Enrique, a coach who seems most dangerous when the pressure is greatest.

Because at Barca and PSG, through different squads, systems and generations, one pattern has endured: when Luis Enrique reaches a one-off club final, he usually leaves with the trophy.