PSG miss out on top spot after 0-0 draw at Clermont

Paris St Germain missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings when they were held to a goalless stalemate at Clermont Foot on Saturday.

The result moved champions PSG up to second place on 12 points from seven games, one point behind Brest, who travel to face third-placed OGC Nice on Sunday.

At the other end of the table, the draw helped Clermont to move off the bottom into 17th place.

The visitors, who had 10 shots on target, were denied a penalty claim in the 80th minute when Kylian Mbappe went down after a coming-together with Alidu Seidu, with the PSG forward being shown a yellow card for simulation.

Clermont next travel to Montpellier on Oct.8, while PSG take a trip to England to play Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.