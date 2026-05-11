PSG move to the cusp of fifth successive Ligue 1 title

PARIS, May 10 : Paris St Germain left it late to earn a 1-0 home win over Stade Brestois on Sunday to all but guarantee a fifth successive Ligue 1 title as Desire Doue came off the bench to score an 82nd-minute winner.

Victory advanced PSG to 73 points with two games left in their league schedule, six ahead of second-placed Lens, who also have two games remaining, and with a far superior goal difference.

PSG require a single point from their next match at Lens on Wednesday to be mathematically certain of the title.

Brest were solid in defence through the first half against a much-changed PSG line-up but in the second half they were breached several times before Doue’s effort from the edge of the box secured a 23rd win of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Lille profited from a Denis Zakaria own goal as they won 1-0 at Monaco on Sunday to move third in the standings, putting them on course for a Champions League berth next season.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)