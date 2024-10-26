PSG must not be ruled by emotions in Marseille clash, says Luis Enrique

Paris St Germain will not need any motivation when they play arch rivals Olympique de Marseille but the players must keep their emotions in check in what promises to be a high-octane Ligue 1 encounter, PSG boss Luis Enrique said on Saturday.

Dubbed 'Le Classique', Sunday's match between France's two most successful clubs will see reigning champions and league leaders PSG take on third-placed Marseille who are led by Italian Roberto De Zerbi and sit three points behind.

After eight games in Ligue 1, PSG are unbeaten heading into the clash at Marseille's Stade Velodrome but Luis Enrique said form rarely mattered in such matches where emotions often dictated outcomes.

"With this type of match, it doesn't matter what you've done before. There's so much tension. I'm very satisfied, we played a very good (Champions League) game against PSV Eindhoven (in a 1-1 draw). I'm very optimistic about what I'm seeing," he told reporters.

"High-voltage matches are almost the easiest, you won't have a lack of motivation. But you have to be careful not to get overly motivated, I take that into account. You need 100 per cent motivation, not 105 per cent. You mustn't be ruled by emotions.

"We're five points clear of last year, we've started even better. AS Monaco (tied with PSG on 20 points) and Marseille are at a different level. If that continues, we'll see. It's positive for everyone, it keeps the players motivated."

De Zerbi has praised Luis Enrique, describing him as "one of the best coaches in the world" and the Spaniard returned the compliment, noting his counterpart's achievements at Brighton & Hove Albion.

De Zerbi helped Brighton to qualify for European competition for the first time in the Premier League club's history with an exciting and attacking brand of football which Luis Enrique admired.

"For me, De Zerbi is an exciting coach that I followed at Brighton. He is a coach who likes to attack, we have that in common," he said.

"The way he wants to dominate matches, his ability to convince his players... I had a lot of fun (watching) his Brighton team. I hope I won't have as much fun tomorrow."

PSG will come across one of their own in midfielder Adrien Rabiot, a youth product who now plays for Marseille but Luis Enrique is no stranger to crossing the divide, having played for Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"My case was 25 years ago and nobody cares. I have nothing to say. It's a matter of feeling," Luis Enrique said.

"It all fits into a context. It's a logical reaction. Everyone does what they want, it would be a shame for people to judge him, it's common in football."