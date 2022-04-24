Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw

PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Lens - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 23, 2022 RC Lens' Christopher Wooh in action with Paris St Germain's Neymar REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Lens - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 23, 2022 Fans celebrate with flares outside the stadium after Paris St Germain won Ligue 1 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
24 Apr 2022 05:09AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 05:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man RC Lens on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.

PSG have now won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, having only been denied by Monaco in 2017 and Lille last year.

PSG equalled the record set by St Etienne, who won 10 top flight titles between 1957 and 1981.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us