PSG see off late Monaco surge to advance in Champions League
26 Feb 2026 06:12AM
PARIS, Feb 25 : Holders Paris St Germain edged into the Champions League's last 16 after a 2-2 home draw with 10-man Monaco in the second leg of their knockout-round playoff on Wednesday, advancing 5-4 on aggregate from a tense tie that went right to the wire.

Monaco went ahead on the stroke of halftime through Maghnes Akliouche, but after Mamadou Coulibaly was sent off, PSG took immediate advantage to equalise through Marquinhos in the 60th minute and then six minutes later went ahead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But Monaco set up a furious finish when substitute Jordan Teze scored from Simon Adingra's cross to make it 2-2 in stoppage time and Wout Faes missed a last-gasp chance to force the game into extra time as a glancing header went wide.

PSG will next month meet either Barcelona or Chelsea in the last 16.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
