PSG sign Spain's World Cup hero Torres from Barcelona

PARIS, Aug 15 : Paris St Germain have signed Spain's World Cup final match-winning forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract until 2031, the two clubs announced on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports said PSG paid €50 million ($57.83 million) for the 26-year-old.

"I am happy, of course, I think we are improving our team," PSG head coach Luis Enrique told a press conference Saturday.

"It has been a transfer window with players leaving, and right now it is important to find this type of player and we want to continue improving ... We are always open to improving the team. That is our ambition," he said.

Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos left PSG for AC Milan in the close season, after scoring 12 goals in 45 appearances.

"Everyone agrees it's important to make changes when a team is not performing, but to keep winning, you have to be willing to make tough decisions. You have to be ambitious," added Luis Enrique.

Spain's World Cup hero Torres arrives in Paris after scoring an extra-time winner in the World Cup final against Argentina.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris St Germain," Torres said in a statement.

"I'd like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (PSG's football advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."

The forward scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Barca in their last campaign as the club retained their LaLiga title.

Torres joined Barcelona in 2022 after a brief spell at Premier League side Manchester City.

He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and will be reunited with Luis Enrique, having previously played under the Spaniard during his time in charge of the national team.

($1 = 0.8646 euros)