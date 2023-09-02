Logo
PSG sign striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt
PSG sign striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - May 3, 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo

02 Sep 2023 07:17AM
Paris St Germain have signed of France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old was not disclosed but French media said it was 90 million euros ($96.96 million).

"It's great to be back where it all began! I was attracted by the club's project. Now I can't wait to get to work and finally play in these colours," Kolo Muani said.

He played 50 games and scored 26 goals for the Bundesliga side following his move from Nantes in July last year.

Kolo Muani has nine caps and has scored once under France coach Didier Deschamps, who has included the striker in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and friendly with Germany this month.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

Source: Reuters

